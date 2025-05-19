Citadel Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report) by 583.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,686 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIGB. White Pine Investment CO grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 166,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after buying an additional 25,098 shares in the last quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 78,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $437,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GIGB opened at $45.18 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $47.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.25 and a 200-day moving average of $45.44.

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

