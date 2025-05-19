Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 69,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 153.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $743,000. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $463,000.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:KXI opened at $65.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.84. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $58.34 and a 1-year high of $66.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.93 million, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.58.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

