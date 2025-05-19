Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Holdings Lifted by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,241,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450,143 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 49.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Clean Energy Fuels

In other news, CFO Robert M. Vreeland purchased 15,000 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $29,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 458,800 shares in the company, valued at $890,072. The trade was a 3.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 35,000 shares of company stock worth $64,100. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $2.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $446.38 million, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 2.57. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $3.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.38.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $103.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.61 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 17.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $22.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group set a $2.00 target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

