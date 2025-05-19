Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Shares Sold by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. reduced its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,585 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 15,970,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,949,000 after purchasing an additional 281,295 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,979,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,427,000 after purchasing an additional 87,318 shares in the last quarter. Bennbridge Ltd acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,120,000. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,141,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 242,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 54,372 shares in the last quarter. 24.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CCU opened at $14.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.06. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.03.

CCU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.03.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

