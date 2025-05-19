CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CoreCard were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCRD. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCard by 349.4% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 47,523 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CoreCard in the 4th quarter worth $349,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoreCard in the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in CoreCard by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Topline Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CoreCard in the 4th quarter worth $7,317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreCard alerts:

CoreCard Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE CCRD opened at $24.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.81. CoreCard Co. has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $25.79. The company has a market capitalization of $190.89 million, a P/E ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 0.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CoreCard ( NYSE:CCRD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. CoreCard had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.52%. Equities research analysts expect that CoreCard Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of CoreCard in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CCRD

CoreCard Profile

(Free Report)

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.