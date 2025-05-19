Cormark Comments on Bsr Reit’s Q4 Earnings (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark decreased their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for Bsr Reit in a research note issued on Friday, May 16th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.35.

Bsr Reit Stock Performance

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.