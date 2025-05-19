Cormark Comments on Northland Power FY2026 Earnings

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Free Report) – Cormark issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northland Power in a report issued on Thursday, May 15th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk forecasts that the solar energy provider will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the year. Cormark currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

NPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC cut their price target on Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Northland Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.21.

Shares of TSE:NPI opened at C$20.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.90, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.28. Northland Power has a twelve month low of C$16.14 and a twelve month high of C$24.88.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -219.84%.

Northland Power develops, constructs, and operates maintainable infrastructure assets across a range of clean and green technologies, such as wind (offshore and onshore), solar, and supplying energy through a regulated utility. Offshore wind is expected to remain the company’s largest segment over the long term.

