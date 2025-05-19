Cormark Issues Pessimistic Outlook for Calian Group Earnings

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Calian Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 16th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.32 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.52. The consensus estimate for Calian Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.95 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CGY. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Calian Group from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Calian Group Stock Performance

TSE:CGY opened at C$40.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.29. Calian Group has a fifty-two week low of C$38.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$58.60. The company has a market cap of C$479.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$44.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$46.58.

Calian Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lori O’neill acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$44.75 per share, with a total value of C$26,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,850. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd operates through four segments namely Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and Information Technology. It generates maximum revenue from the Health segment. The company serves health, defence, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and IT industries. Its Health segment includes Clinical Services; Nursing Services; Psychological Services and Medical Property Management.

