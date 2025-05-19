Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK)

Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Southern States Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Southern States Bancshares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 62,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Southern States Bancshares by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Southern States Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Castalian Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southern States Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,521,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Southern States Bancshares by 235.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Southern States Bancshares from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSBK opened at $36.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.74. The stock has a market cap of $358.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.28. Southern States Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.86 and a fifty-two week high of $39.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $26.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.80 million. Southern States Bancshares had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 15.04%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Southern States Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.47%.

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. The company provides various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

