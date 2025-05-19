Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 15,680 PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,353,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,770,000 after purchasing an additional 874,777 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 451,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 47,172 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 81,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 42,990 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 240.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 270,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 190,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 25,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

PagSeguro Digital Price Performance

PAGS stock opened at $8.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average of $7.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.70. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $14.82.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $857.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.45 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. PagSeguro Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.48%.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

