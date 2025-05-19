Cresset Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report) by 54.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,795 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bitfarms were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Bitfarms by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,553,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,705,000 after buying an additional 6,477,985 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,501,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,102 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Bitfarms in the 4th quarter worth about $1,200,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Bitfarms by 620.8% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,801,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bitfarms stock opened at $1.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 3.69. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $3.28.

Bitfarms ( NASDAQ:BITF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 22.17% and a negative net margin of 69.08%. The firm had revenue of $66.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.17 million. As a group, analysts predict that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BITF shares. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Bitfarms from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $3.25 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.01.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

