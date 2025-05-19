Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,321 Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of OHI stock opened at $37.02 on Monday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $44.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.43 and its 200 day moving average is $37.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.73.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $228.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.61 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.46%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

