Cresset Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 80.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 126,368 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Wipro by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Wipro by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 2.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wipro stock opened at $2.96 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.03. Wipro Limited has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $3.79.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.66 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 13.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WIT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wipro from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wipro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

