Cresset Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 521.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on WING shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (down from $375.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Wingstop from $271.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Gordon Haskett upgraded Wingstop to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Wingstop from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Wingstop from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.78.

Wingstop Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $321.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $238.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.72. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.00 and a 52-week high of $433.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.80.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Wingstop had a net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $171.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Wingstop’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Raj Kapoor sold 637 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.07, for a total transaction of $173,945.59. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,177.19. The trade was a 55.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

