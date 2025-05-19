Cresset Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 74.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,002 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 657.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $37.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNP

About CenterPoint Energy

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.