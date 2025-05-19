Cresset Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 70.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,416 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

Rocket Companies stock opened at $13.21 on Monday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $21.38. The company has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.53 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 15.47 and a quick ratio of 15.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.96.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Rocket Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4,273.33%.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Further Reading

