Cresset Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zuora were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Zuora by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 101,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Zuora by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Zuora by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 175,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in Zuora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Zuora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora Stock Performance

ZUO opened at $10.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.98. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.67.

Zuora Profile

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

