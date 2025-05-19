Cresset Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,764 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nano Dimension were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Nano Dimension by 717.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 11,261 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 11,600.8% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 15,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNDM opened at $1.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.09. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $2.74. The stock has a market cap of $331.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.73.

Nano Dimension ( NASDAQ:NNDM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 152.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $14.57 million for the quarter.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

