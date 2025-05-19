Cresset Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alamo Group by 442.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 204.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 15,061 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Alamo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $217.00 price objective on Alamo Group in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Alamo Group from $217.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Baird R W cut Alamo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $705,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,913 shares in the company, valued at $8,244,787.76. The trade was a 7.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.84, for a total value of $100,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,613,424.32. This trade represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alamo Group Price Performance

NYSE:ALG opened at $203.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.37. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.07 and a 1-year high of $205.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.02.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $390.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.08 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 12.50%.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

