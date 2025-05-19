Cresset Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 74.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,058 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,231,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,150 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,010,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,925,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,208,000 after purchasing an additional 132,740 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,471,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,778,000 after purchasing an additional 449,873 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,153,000. 59.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Hawaiian Electric Industries Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of HE stock opened at $10.61 on Monday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $18.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a negative net margin of 35.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $744.07 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

HE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HE

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.