Cresset Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 64.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,199 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZI. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 154.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 342,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 208,015 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 343.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10,586.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 20,644 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 2,644.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 257,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 248,388 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $10.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.02. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $13.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ZI. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

