Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $205,000 Stock Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UCON. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5,303.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Resources Inc. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $24.66 on Monday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.24 and a 12 month high of $25.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.71.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

