Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $210,000 Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 92.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 28,365 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin O’byrne acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.44 per share, for a total transaction of $522,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,860. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Erik Fyrwald acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,980. The trade was a 1.89% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $875,980 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of IFF opened at $77.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.85 and a 52 week high of $106.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 2.12%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -48.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.54.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

