Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $33,000 Stock Position in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) by 75.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,512 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Enel Chile during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Enel Chile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENIC opened at $3.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.90. Enel Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $4.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.13.

Enel Chile ( NYSE:ENIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Enel Chile had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $1,054.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1,095.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enel Chile S.A. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.1779 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Enel Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

