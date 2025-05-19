Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $70,000 Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,147 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLVT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,776,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,691,104 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the fourth quarter valued at $27,764,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,733,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319,535 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the fourth quarter valued at $19,172,000. Finally, Atairos Partners GP Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the fourth quarter valued at $17,602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE CLVT opened at $4.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average is $4.67. Clarivate Plc has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $7.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $593.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.03 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 9.10% and a negative net margin of 24.90%. Clarivate’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

