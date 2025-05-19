Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $86,000 Position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Free Report) by 85.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,570 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPMT. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 45,323 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 154,202 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 6,878 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 209.2% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 493,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 334,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patrick Gregory Halter acquired 34,001 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $95,202.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,202.80. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 34,770 shares of company stock valued at $108,849. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPMT opened at $2.46 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.76. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.66.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($1.26). Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 111.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.49%.

A number of research firms have commented on GPMT. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

