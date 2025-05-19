Cresset Asset Management LLC Invests $138,000 in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,177,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,060,000 after buying an additional 404,242 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 317,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 37,886 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,615,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,277,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 136,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Trading Up 0.3%

NML opened at $8.74 on Monday. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.60.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Announces Dividend

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0584 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund’s payout ratio is presently -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

