Cresset Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,378 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 16.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 173,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 23,926 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in iQIYI by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,357,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,390 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in iQIYI by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 246,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 56,778 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth $468,000. 52.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iQIYI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.91.

Shares of NASDAQ IQ opened at $1.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. iQIYI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $5.28.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $919.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. iQIYI had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

