Cresset Asset Management LLC Makes New $87,000 Investment in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Upland Software as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Essential Planning LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 96,963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 18,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD opened at $2.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.27. Upland Software, Inc. has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $5.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Upland Software in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th.

Insider Activity at Upland Software

In related news, Director Timothy Mattox sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $63,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 394,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,885.52. This represents a 4.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Upland Software Profile

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

Featured Stories

