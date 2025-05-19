Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (NYSE:CNH)

Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 59.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNH. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Baird R W lowered shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Northland Capmk raised shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign Stock Up 2.2%

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign stock opened at $13.70 on Monday. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 10.83 and a current ratio of 13.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.50.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 3.8%. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.32%.

Insider Activity at CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign

In related news, CFO Oddone Incisa sold 22,515 shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $285,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 856,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,878,489.80. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gerrit A. Marx sold 320,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $3,730,294.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 375,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,366,583.04. This trade represents a 46.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 432,866 shares of company stock worth $5,081,828. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign Profile

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

