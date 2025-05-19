Cresset Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 80.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,533 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 640.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 8,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $1,314,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,926.36. The trade was a 43.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIIB. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $210.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.30.

Biogen Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $125.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.04 and a twelve month high of $238.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.09.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Articles

