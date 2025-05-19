Cresset Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 88.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,556 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Post in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Post by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Post in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Post in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in Post in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POST stock opened at $111.83 on Monday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.70 and a twelve month high of $125.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.67.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 5,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $582,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,465,866.50. This trade represents a 8.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 15,157 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total value of $1,755,180.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,835. The trade was a 43.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,157 shares of company stock valued at $3,139,361. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on POST. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Post from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Post from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Post has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.20.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

