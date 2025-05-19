Cresset Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,138 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,389,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,812,000 after acquiring an additional 489,873 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,829,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,304 shares during the last quarter. Haven Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter worth about $3,284,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 5,310.8% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 783,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,888,000 after buying an additional 769,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,658,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,705,000 after buying an additional 1,286,014 shares during the last quarter.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

NYSE ITUB opened at $6.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.76. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $6.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average of $5.32.

Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.07 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 12.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.0024 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 2.82%.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

