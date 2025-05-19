Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 10,369 Shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 10,369 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teekay were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Teekay by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Teekay by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,012 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Teekay by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,695 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Teekay by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Teekay in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Stock Performance

Shares of TK opened at $8.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average is $7.02. Teekay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.67 million, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.37.

Teekay Dividend Announcement

Teekay ( NYSE:TK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $161.63 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. Teekay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.73%.

Teekay Profile

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

