Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 11,061 Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,061 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 1,152.5% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 294.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:PR opened at $13.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average of $13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Permian Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $16.95.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

Permian Resources ( NYSE:PR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Permian Resources had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Permian Resources news, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 2,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $38,288.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,525.36. This trade represents a 4.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Quinn acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,535,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 812,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,618,447.03. This represents a 160.04% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,685 shares of company stock worth $135,687 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Permian Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Further Reading

