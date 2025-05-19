Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 11,214 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,214 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,940,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Green Plains by 424.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 804,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after buying an additional 650,937 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Green Plains by 1,122.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 704,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after buying an additional 646,507 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Green Plains by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,020,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,671,000 after purchasing an additional 488,870 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth about $4,249,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GPRE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Green Plains from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.93.

Green Plains Price Performance

GPRE stock opened at $5.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average of $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Green Plains Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $19.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.19.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.37). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $601.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Green Plains’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

