Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 2,022 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC now owns 368,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,711,000 after buying an additional 45,006 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 24,532 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $16.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $18.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.36 and a 200 day moving average of $17.63.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a $0.1598 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

