Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 20,236 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 66.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,246 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,236 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CX. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 41.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get CEMEX alerts:

CEMEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CX opened at $6.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average is $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.82. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $7.89.

CEMEX Announces Dividend

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $186.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.59 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.0207 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. CEMEX’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CEMEX from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Bradesco Corretora set a $7.50 price objective on shares of CEMEX and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $6.00 to $6.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CEMEX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CX

CEMEX Profile

(Free Report)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.