Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 20,341 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 84.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,341 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,324,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in National Grid by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,462,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,185,000 after buying an additional 473,172 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,706,000. Guardian Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,849,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in National Grid by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 631,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,528,000 after buying an additional 137,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $71.32 on Monday. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $54.24 and a 52 week high of $74.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.92 and its 200-day moving average is $63.46. The firm has a market cap of $69.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of National Grid from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NGG

National Grid Profile

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.