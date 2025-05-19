Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 20,874 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 88.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,874 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

Shares of VONV stock opened at $83.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.78. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a fifty-two week low of $71.68 and a fifty-two week high of $87.97.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.3843 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.