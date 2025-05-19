Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 215,615 Shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,615 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned 1.36% of Ekso Bionics worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Ekso Bionics Stock Performance

Shares of EKSO opened at $0.37 on Monday. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 62.95% and a negative return on equity of 83.09%. Equities research analysts predict that Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on EKSO. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Ekso Bionics from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Ekso Bionics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ekso Bionics in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

