Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 2,198 Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 12,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,312,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 90,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 15,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 849,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,409,000 after purchasing an additional 479,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Arcturus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $11.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.17. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $315.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $1.06. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.39% and a negative net margin of 36.39%. The firm had revenue of $29.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. BTIG Research set a $48.00 price target on Arcturus Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

Get Our Latest Report on Arcturus Therapeutics

About Arcturus Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.