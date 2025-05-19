Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 25,191 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 59.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,191 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Under Armour by 592.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 36.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour Stock Performance

Shares of UA opened at $6.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 1.47. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $10.62.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 2.39%.

(Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.