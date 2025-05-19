Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 40,890 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) by 61.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 40,890 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PACB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 564,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 45,957 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 50,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 11,566 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 218.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 35,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 24,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 299.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 84,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 63,500 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Pacific Biosciences of California

In other news, insider Michele Farmer sold 24,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $45,776.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 187,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,672.96. This trade represents a 11.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1.80 price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.34.

Pacific Biosciences of California Price Performance

PACB opened at $1.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 9.74 and a quick ratio of 8.64.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 200.40% and a negative return on equity of 42.89%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Featured Stories

