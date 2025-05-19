Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 52,503 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 58.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,503 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,501,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,292,000 after purchasing an additional 19,004,399 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 29,058,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,728,000 after purchasing an additional 18,660,482 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at $53,481,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at $33,348,000. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 30,438,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113,884 shares in the last quarter. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NOK opened at $5.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $5.48.

Nokia Oyj Increases Dividend

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $0.0336 dividend. This is a boost from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Nokia Oyj from $6.35 to $6.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.85.

View Our Latest Report on Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj Profile

(Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.