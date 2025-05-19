Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 7,227 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 84.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,227 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICUI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the fourth quarter worth $40,151,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,788,000 after acquiring an additional 82,982 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the fourth quarter worth $10,003,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 708,382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $109,920,000 after acquiring an additional 49,108 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 402,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,431,000 after acquiring an additional 40,187 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ICU Medical

In other ICU Medical news, Director David C. Greenberg sold 1,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.66, for a total transaction of $278,987.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,760 shares in the company, valued at $971,141.60. This trade represents a 22.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ben Sousa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $274,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 479 shares in the company, valued at $65,795.44. The trade was a 80.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,053 shares of company stock worth $2,077,027 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $141.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.94 and a beta of 0.87. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.91 and a 52-week high of $196.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.85 and a 200 day moving average of $153.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.29.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.49. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $599.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ICUI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on ICU Medical from $209.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ICU Medical from $197.00 to $187.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.67.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

