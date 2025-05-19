Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 83,430 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 79.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,234 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 83,430 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 776.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TDOC shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.71.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

NYSE TDOC opened at $7.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.82. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $15.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.37.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $640.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.44 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 37.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. Analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 11,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total value of $92,712.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,473.36. The trade was a 14.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

(Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.