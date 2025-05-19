Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 869 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth $456,581,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,822,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,573 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,567,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in TriNet Group by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,626,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,674,000 after buying an additional 305,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in TriNet Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,898,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,282,000 after buying an additional 289,071 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriNet Group

In other news, CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 1,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $94,607.04. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,975.12. This represents a 6.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $41,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,991 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,695.76. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of TNET stock opened at $86.06 on Monday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.43 and a 1-year high of $116.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.91.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.36 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 200.82% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from TriNet Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. TriNet Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TriNet Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

