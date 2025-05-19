Cresset Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 52.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,964 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the period. 46.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $10.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average is $12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.21 and a 52-week high of $22.14.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($3.13). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Liberty Global had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.83%.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

