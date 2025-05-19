Cresset Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 63.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,898 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 19,228 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 17,070 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 23,536 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,486 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.30 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.47.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

Shares of PBR opened at $12.03 on Monday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.29. The company has a market cap of $77.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2403 per share. This represents a yield of 19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is currently 78.36%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

